Relief Valve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Relief Valve in global, including the following market information:
- Global Relief Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Relief Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Relief Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Relief Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spring-Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Relief Valve include General Electric, Emerson Electric, Watts Water Technologies, Weir Group, Alfa Laval Corporate, Curtiss-Wright, Flow Safe, CIRCOR International and AGF Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Relief Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Relief Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Relief Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Spring-Type
- Lever-Type
Global Relief Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Relief Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil And Gas
- Chemical
- Power Generation
- Paper Industry
- Other
Global Relief Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Relief Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Relief Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Relief Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Relief Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Relief Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Electric
Emerson Electric
Watts Water Technologies
Weir Group
Alfa Laval Corporate
Curtiss-Wright
Flow Safe
CIRCOR International
AGF Manufacturing
Mercury Manufacturing
IMI
Goetze KG Armaturen
WernerSolken
Aquatrol
Apollo Valve
Spence
Parker
Pentair Kunkle Valve
Hydroseal
Control Devices
Watts
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Relief Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Relief Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Relief Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Relief Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Relief Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Relief Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Relief Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Relief Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Relief Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Relief Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Relief Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Relief Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Relief Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Relief Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Relief Valve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Relief Valve Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Relief Valve Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Spring-Type
4.1.3 Lever-Type
4.2 By Type – Global
