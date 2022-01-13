Engine Oil Filter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engine Oil Filter in global, including the following market information:

Global Engine Oil Filter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engine Oil Filter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Engine Oil Filter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engine Oil Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engine Oil Filter include Mann-Hummel, Mahle, DENSO, Cummins, Fram, Donaldson, Sogefi, Freudenberg and Clarcor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engine Oil Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engine Oil Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Oil Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Type

Rotary Type

Other

Global Engine Oil Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Oil Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Plane

Ship

Other

Global Engine Oil Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Oil Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engine Oil Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engine Oil Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engine Oil Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Engine Oil Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mann-Hummel

Mahle

DENSO

Cummins

Fram

Donaldson

Sogefi

Freudenberg

Clarcor

Bengbu Jinwei

BOSCH

UFI Group

Yonghua Group

Zhejiang Universe Filter

AC Delco

YBM

TORA Group

APEC KOREA

Guangzhou Yifeng

Okyia Auto

Bengbu Phoenix

Kenlee

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Engine Oil Filter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Engine Oil Filter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Engine Oil Filter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Engine Oil Filter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Engine Oil Filter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Engine Oil Filter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Engine Oil Filter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Engine Oil Filter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Engine Oil Filter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Engine Oil Filter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Engine Oil Filter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engine Oil Filter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Engine Oil Filter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engine Oil Filter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engine Oil Filter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engine Oil Filter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Engine Oil Filter Market Size Markets, 2021 &

