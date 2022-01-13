HDI Monomer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) or hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) is an organic compound in the class known as isocyanates. More specifically, it is an aliphatic diisocyanate. Aliphatic diisocyanates are used in special applications, such as enamel coatings which are resistant to abrasion and degradation from ultraviolet light. These properties are particularly desirable in, for instance, the exterior paint applied to aircraft and vessels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HDI Monomer in global, including the following market information:

Global HDI Monomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HDI Monomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five HDI Monomer companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117124/global-hdi-monomer-market-2022-2028-232

The global HDI Monomer market was valued at 10600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

99% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HDI Monomer include Covestro, Vencorex, Tosoh, Wanhua Chemical and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HDI Monomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HDI Monomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HDI Monomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

99% Purity

99.5% Purity

Global HDI Monomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HDI Monomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane Coatings

Adhesive

Inks

Others

Global HDI Monomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global HDI Monomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HDI Monomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HDI Monomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HDI Monomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies HDI Monomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covestro

Vencorex

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

BASF

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117124/global-hdi-monomer-market-2022-2028-232

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HDI Monomer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HDI Monomer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HDI Monomer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HDI Monomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HDI Monomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HDI Monomer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HDI Monomer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HDI Monomer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HDI Monomer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HDI Monomer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HDI Monomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HDI Monomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HDI Monomer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HDI Monomer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HDI Monomer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HDI Monomer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global HDI Monomer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 99% Purity

4.1.3 99.5% Purity

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/