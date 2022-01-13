Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The synthetic contact insecticides are now the primary agents of insect control. In general they penetrate insects readily and are toxic to a wide range of species. The main synthetic groups are the chlorinated hydrocarbons, organic phosphates (organophosphates), and carbamates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Chemical Insecticides in global, including the following market information:
- Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Synthetic Chemical Insecticides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pyrethroid Insecticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Chemical Insecticides include Syngenta AG, Bayer Crop Science, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, FMC, Adama Ltd, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical and Heranba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Chemical Insecticides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pyrethroid Insecticides
- Phosphate Insecticides
- Others
Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture
- Public Health
- Others
Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Synthetic Chemical Insecticides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Synthetic Chemical Insecticides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Synthetic Chemical Insecticides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Synthetic Chemical Insecticides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Syngenta AG
- Bayer Crop Science
- BASF SE
- Corteva Agriscience
- FMC
- Adama Ltd
- Nufarm
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Heranba
- Tagros
- Meghmani
- Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem
- Jiangsu RedSun
- Aestar
- Gharda
- Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals
- Guangdong Liwei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Players in Global Market
