Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The synthetic contact insecticides are now the primary agents of insect control. In general they penetrate insects readily and are toxic to a wide range of species. The main synthetic groups are the chlorinated hydrocarbons, organic phosphates (organophosphates), and carbamates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Chemical Insecticides in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Synthetic Chemical Insecticides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pyrethroid Insecticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Chemical Insecticides include Syngenta AG, Bayer Crop Science, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, FMC, Adama Ltd, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical and Heranba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Chemical Insecticides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pyrethroid Insecticides

Phosphate Insecticides

Others

Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Public Health

Others

Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Chemical Insecticides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Chemical Insecticides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Chemical Insecticides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Synthetic Chemical Insecticides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Syngenta AG

Bayer Crop Science

BASF SE

Corteva Agriscience

FMC

Adama Ltd

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem

Jiangsu RedSun

Aestar

Gharda

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Guangdong Liwei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Chemical Insecticides Players in Global Market

