Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pyrethroids are synthetic chemical insecticides whose chemical structures are adapted from the chemical structures of the pyrethrins and act in a similar manner to pyrethrins. Pyrethroids are modified to increase their stability in sunlight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alphamethrin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides include Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun and Aestar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Alphamethrin
  • Cypermethrin
  • Deltamethrin
  • Permethrin
  • Transfluthrin
  • Lambda Cyhalothrin
  • Bifenthrin
  • Other

Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Agriculture
  • Public Health
  • Others

Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Yangnong Chemical
  • Bayer
  • Heranba
  • Tagros
  • Meghmani
  • Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem
  • Jiangsu RedSun
  • Aestar
  • Gharda
  • Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals
  • Guangdong Liwei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Players in Global Market

