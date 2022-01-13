Non Woven Discs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Made from a strong nylon web impregnated with abrasive grain and resin, flat non-woven discs are designed for demanding operations on a wide range of materials. Producing a light satin finish, these discs are the ideal choice for rust, oxide & coating removal, finishing stainless steel cutlery, root finishing of titanium turbine blades and cleaning moulds and castings. Can be used on a static pedestal grinder or portable straight/die grinder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non Woven Discs in global, including the following market information:

Global Non Woven Discs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non Woven Discs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Non Woven Discs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non Woven Discs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non Woven Discs include 3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Hermes Abrasives, Dewalt, Arc Abrasives, Mirka, Sia Abrasives, Klingspor and Nihon Kenshi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non Woven Discs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non Woven Discs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Non Woven Discs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PA

PP

PE

Other

Global Non Woven Discs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Non Woven Discs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery

Electronic

Furniture

Automobile

Others

Global Non Woven Discs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Non Woven Discs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non Woven Discs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non Woven Discs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non Woven Discs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Non Woven Discs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Hermes Abrasives

Dewalt

Arc Abrasives

Mirka

Sia Abrasives

Klingspor

Nihon Kenshi

Osborn

Walter Surface Technologies

Sait Abrasivi

United Star Abrasives

Nca(Noritake)

Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products

Kure Grinding Wheel

Valgro-Fynex

Venger-Abrasives

Kanai Juyo Kogyo

Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives

Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst

Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive

Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech

Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials

White Dove

Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive

Zzsm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non Woven Discs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non Woven Discs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non Woven Discs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non Woven Discs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non Woven Discs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non Woven Discs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non Woven Discs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non Woven Discs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non Woven Discs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non Woven Discs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non Woven Discs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non Woven Discs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non Woven Discs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non Woven Discs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non Woven Discs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non Woven Discs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Non Woven Discs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PA

