Common Mode Chokes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A common mode choke is a passive device consisting of two wire coils wound on a magnetic core that block (choke) signals common to both lines in the device while being a low impedance to signals that are unique to one line or the other in the device. Common mode relates to both wires being wound as coils on the core. Due to the transformer-like coupling effects that occur in such a configuration, a common mode choke passes through differential signals or signals that are the same amplitude but opposite polarity, but choke common mode signals. Common mode signals are signals that appear on both inputs or outputs simultaneously of the same level and polarity, like electromagnetic interference (EMI). Such signals will cancel each other out in this configuration.
Common mode chokes can be used for power supplies. They tend to have laminated iron cores or ferrites and are used with capacitors to create low pass filter circuits for applications like removing the ripple on the output of bridge rectifiers. Toroidal ferrite core chokes are used in switch-mode power supply design to reduce the higher frequency output ripple. RF common mode chokes are also available and are different from the power or audio style chokes in that they are smaller, optimized for suppressing radio frequency interference (RFI).
Common mode chokes can be used in conjunction with transmission lines and high-speed serial interfaces like USB2.0 and HDMI for broadband noise suppression. They typically have very small size, can be surface mount (SMT), and can have low insertion loss up to several GHz for differential signals, whilst maintaining high impedance for common-mode noise over the same range.
A key characteristic of common mode chokes is that only noise power (common mode) is dissipated in the core material. This means that the only heating in a common mode choke is the wire losses in the copper relating to the differential current flow. In reality, materials and physical characteristics of these devices are not perfect, and they operate at less-than-ideal performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Common Mode Chokes in global, including the following market information:
Global Common Mode Chokes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Common Mode Chokes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Common Mode Chokes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Common Mode Chokes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Data Line Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Common Mode Chokes include KEMET Corporation, EPCOS, Murata, Bourns, Schaffner, Pulse Electronics, TDK, Schurter and Abracon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Common Mode Chokes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Common Mode Chokes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Common Mode Chokes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Data Line
- Power Line
- Signal Line
Global Common Mode Chokes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Common Mode Chokes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Household Electric Appliances
- Automotive
Global Common Mode Chokes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Common Mode Chokes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Common Mode Chokes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Common Mode Chokes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Common Mode Chokes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Common Mode Chokes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KEMET Corporation
- EPCOS
- Murata
- Bourns
- Schaffner
- Pulse Electronics
- TDK
- Schurter
- Abracon
- API Delevan
- Cooper Industries
- Eaton
- FASTRON Gmbh
- Ferroxcube
- Halo Electronics
- Knitter Switch
- KOA Speer Electronics
- Laird
- Littelfuse
- PulseR, LLC
- Sumida
- Taiyo Yuden
- RECOM Power
- STMicroelectronics
- TOKIN Corporation
- Triad Magnetics
- TT Electronics
- Welwyn Components
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Common Mode Chokes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Common Mode Chokes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Common Mode Chokes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Common Mode Chokes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Common Mode Chokes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Common Mode Chokes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Common Mode Chokes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Common Mode Chokes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Common Mode Chokes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Common Mode Chokes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Common Mode Chokes Market Siz
