Decanoic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Capric acid is a short-chain, saturated acid occurring naturally in palm and coconut oils, as well as certain types of milk. It is used for a variety of industrial and manufacturing processes. Also known as C10 fatty acid and decanoic acid, capric acid is commonly derived from both vegetable and animal sources.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decanoic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Decanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Decanoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Decanoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Decanoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content Below 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Decanoic Acid include KLK OLEO, Musim Mas, IOI Oleochemical, Permata Hijau Group, Emery Oleochemicals, Pacific Oleochemicals, Wilmar, P&G Chemicals and VVF LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Decanoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Decanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content Below 99%

Content (Above 99%)

Global Decanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Decanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lubricants

Plasticizer

Daily Chemicals

Flavoring and Perfuming Agents

Other

Global Decanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Decanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decanoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Decanoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KLK OLEO

Musim Mas

IOI Oleochemical

Permata Hijau Group

Emery Oleochemicals

Pacific Oleochemicals

Wilmar

P&G Chemicals

VVF LLC

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

Kao Chemicals

Temix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decanoic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Decanoic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Decanoic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Decanoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Decanoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Decanoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decanoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Decanoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Decanoic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Decanoic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Decanoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decanoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Decanoic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decanoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decanoic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decanoic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Decanoic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Content Below 99%

