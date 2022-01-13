Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Triac and SCR output photocouplers are also known as triac and SCR output optocouplers. They are semiconductor devices that combine the functionality of an opto-triac or an opto-SCR with a power triac. They provide electrical isolation between a low voltage input and a high voltage output, whilst being able to switch the high voltage output. This is important in electrical equipment because isolation prevents catastrophic or dangerous faults that can occur in such scenarios where the higher voltage accidentally couples onto the low voltage circuit. This could lead to the destruction of the associated circuits or even electrocution. Such isolation is mandated in government type approval compliance requirements for certain equipment.

These isolating switches contain a low voltage input connected to a simple photo diode circuit. When a small current flows through the photodiode, it generates a beam of light which travels across an electrically insulating barrier or gap and detected by a receiving photodiode. The light beam can be modulated on and off by the input current , typically less than 10mA. This current is known as the LED trigger current. An LED photodiode current is modulated by changing the voltage presented across the diode, crossing the LED Forward Voltage (typically around 0.9-1.4V) as long as the photodiode is presented with voltages that can turn it on and off. This is typically around the 1-1.4V.

The sensing photodiode, in this case, is a photo-triac or a photo-SCR. Triac stands for triode for alternating current and is a device that can conduct current in either direction when it is triggered, or turned on by detecting a light beam on its trigger junction (gate). An SCR is similar to a triac, except that is conducts only in one direction. When used in AC switching applications it is typical to find dual-power SCRs, and a zero crossing detector are used instead of a single triac to allow bidirectional current switching.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711024/global-triac-scr-output-photocouplers-2022-2028-470

These devices are used in applications like high voltage AC switching, gas pumps, washing machines, microwave ovens and water heaters. They are commonly used anywhere where there is a need to protect and electrically isolate two circuits in a switching application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers in global, including the following market information:

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DIP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers include Isocom Components, ON Semiconductor, Toshiba, Vishay, Central Semiconductor, Everlight Electronics, Lite-On Technology, NTE Electronics and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DIP

SMD

SOIC

SOP

Others

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Household Electric Appliances

Automotive

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Isocom Components

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

Vishay

Central Semiconductor

Everlight Electronics

Lite-On Technology

NTE Electronics

Panasonic

Electric Works

QT-Brightek

Sharp

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-triac-scr-output-photocouplers-2022-2028-470-6711024

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Sales Market Report 2021

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Research Report 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026