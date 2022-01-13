Transistor and Photovoltaic Output PhotoCouplers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A photocoupler is an electronic component that is designed to transfer electrical signals from one circuit to another by using light. Photocouplers, also commonly known as optoisolators or optocouplers, prevent high voltages from damaging the signal receiving circuit. Photocouplers come in different designs depending on the combinations of components used to make them. A transistor output photocoupler consists of a light emitting diode (LED) and a phototransistor. The two are integrated in a single package with the transistor on the output side of the circuitry.

Transistor output photocouplers have two operating modes: digital logic mode and linear mode. In the case of digital logic mode, the output of the photocoupler is either high logic or low logic. In linear mode, the output of the photocoupler is similar to the input signal except that the amplitude is a factor of the current transfer ratio. For a transistor to operate in this mode, it must not be in saturation.

Photovoltaic output photocouplers employ photodiodes as sensors and light emitting diodes (LEDs) as light sources. With no external bias, the voltage builds up in the photodiode since the flow of current out of the optical device is restricted. This mode employs the photovoltaic effect. Photocouplers are widely used in communications and computing applications. They are also extensively used in various industrial applications including light measurement instruments, industrial automation, auto-exposure meters, and photocopiers.

