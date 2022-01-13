Caprylic/Capric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
C8-C10 Fatty Acid (Caprylic-Capric) is used for a variety of applications in industries such as lubricants & greases, metalworking fluids, coatings & adhesives, cosmetics & personal care, food & nutrition, pharmaceutical, and plastics & rubber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Caprylic/Capric Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Caprylic/Capric Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Caprylic/Capric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Caprylic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Caprylic/Capric Acid include KLK OLEO, Musim Mas, IOI Oleochemical, Permata Hijau Group, Emery Oleochemicals, Pacific Oleochemicals, Wilmar, P&G Chemicals and VVF LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Caprylic/Capric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Caprylic Acid
- Capric Acid
Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Lubricants
- Plasticizer
- Daily Chemicals
- Flavoring and Perfuming Agents
- Other
Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Caprylic/Capric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Caprylic/Capric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Caprylic/Capric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Caprylic/Capric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KLK OLEO
- Musim Mas
- IOI Oleochemical
- Permata Hijau Group
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Pacific Oleochemicals
- Wilmar
- P&G Chemicals
- VVF LLC
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- Bakrie Sumatera Plantations
- Kao Chemicals
- Temix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Caprylic/Capric Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caprylic/Capric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Caprylic/Capric Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprylic/Capric Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Caprylic/Capric Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprylic/Capric Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
