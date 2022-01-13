Octanoic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Octanoic Acid is a saturated medium-chain fatty acid with an 8-carbon backbone. Octanoic acid is found naturally in the milk of various mammals and is a minor component of coconut oil and palm kernel oil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Octanoic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Octanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Octanoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Octanoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Octanoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content Below 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Octanoic Acid include KLK OLEO, Musim Mas, IOI Oleochemical, Permata Hijau Group, Emery Oleochemicals, Pacific Oleochemicals, Wilmar, P&G Chemicals and VVF LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Octanoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Octanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Octanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content Below 99%

Content (Above 99%)

Global Octanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Octanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lubricants

Plasticizer

Daily Chemicals

Flavoring and Perfuming Agents

Other

Global Octanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Octanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Octanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Octanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Octanoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Octanoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KLK OLEO

Musim Mas

IOI Oleochemical

Permata Hijau Group

Emery Oleochemicals

Pacific Oleochemicals

Wilmar

P&G Chemicals

VVF LLC

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

Kao Chemicals

Temix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Octanoic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Octanoic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Octanoic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Octanoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Octanoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Octanoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Octanoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Octanoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Octanoic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Octanoic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Octanoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Octanoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Octanoic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Octanoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Octanoic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Octanoic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Octanoic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

