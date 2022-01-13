Phototransistors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A phototransistor is an electronic element that relies on light as the gate control mechanism and current regulator. Most phototransistors are made in the form of a bipolar transistor, meaning that the base-collector-emitter structure is used. The main difference is that the base semiconducting material is designed so that it is sensitive to a light source. As photons enter into the base structure, they are converted into a current flow that acts as the BJT base current that acts to enable the transistor.

The phototransistor is housed in a transparent casing to allow for easy light passage. Often, they have casings that help to enhance and focus light entry to the critical and sensitive components of the transistor. When the base current is formed from light entry, this allows a large amount of current to pass from the emitter to collector.

Since light acts as a switch in the case of a bipolar phototransistor, these devices are used in many electrical circuits that have important light sensitivities. This could include fire alarms and computer equipment like CD players or infrared devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phototransistors in global

Global Phototransistors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phototransistors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Phototransistors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phototransistors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Circular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phototransistors include OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Everlight Electronics, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Honeywell, Kingbright Company LLC, Lite-on Technology, Micropac Industries, ON Semiconductor and ROHM Semiconductor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phototransistors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phototransistors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Phototransistors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Circular

Domed

Flat

Others

Global Phototransistors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Phototransistors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Opto-isolators

Position Sensing

Security Systems

Coin Counters

Others

Global Phototransistors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Phototransistors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phototransistors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phototransistors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phototransistors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Phototransistors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Everlight Electronics

Excelitas Technologies Corp

Honeywell

Kingbright Company LLC

Lite-on Technology

Micropac Industries

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

Sharp

Spark-un Electronics

Stanley Electric

T Electronics/Optek Technology

Vishay

