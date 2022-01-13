Europe Electronic Power Steering Market 2021 to Experience Major Revenue Surge in Near Future | HYUNDAI MOBIS, JTEKT Corporation, Mando Corporation

The electronic power steering market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 12,256.23 million in 2019 to US$ 12387.43 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Electronic Power Steering Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Electronic Power Steering Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The integration of IoT in the cars is the next big digital development that persists in the automotive industry. This fact will result in bringing another revolution via the introduction of autonomous vehicles. The self-driving cars/autonomous vehicles that integrates an EPS system to further boost the driving experience of the driver. The quick development of connected cars offers opportunities to both the automotive industry and tech companies. The factor described above of autonomous vehicles is projected to contribute towards the use of EPS in the vehicles.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Electronic Power Steering Market are

HYUNDAI MOBIS

JTEKT Corporation

Mando Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SHOWA CORPORATION

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Electronic Power Steering Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Electronic Power Steering Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

