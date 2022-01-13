Waste Sorting Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Waste sorting equipment refers to a series of equipment that classifies waste according to its diameter, weight, material and other properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waste Sorting Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Waste Sorting Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waste Sorting Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Waste Feeder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waste Sorting Equipment include MSWsorting, Beston, Bezner Anlagen, Kingtiger Group Matters, CP Manufacturing Inc, Pomech SA, Sherbrooke OEM, TOMRA and Presona, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Waste Sorting Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Waste Feeder
- Waste Conveyor
- Waste Shredder
- Magnetic Separator
- Ballistic Separator
- Air Separator
- Others
Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Municipal Solid Waste
- Commercial & Industrial
- Construction & Demolition
- Green Waste
- Others
Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Waste Sorting Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Waste Sorting Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Waste Sorting Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Waste Sorting Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MSWsorting
- Beston
- Bezner Anlagen
- Kingtiger Group Matters
- CP Manufacturing Inc
- Pomech SA
- Sherbrooke OEM
- TOMRA
- Presona
- REDWAVE
- Fazzini Meccanica
- STADLER
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waste Sorting Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waste Sorting Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waste Sorting Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waste Sorting Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waste Sorting Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waste Sorting Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waste Sorting Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waste Sorting Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waste Sorting Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waste Sorting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waste Sorting Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waste Sorting Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waste Sorting Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waste Sorting Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waste Sorting Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
