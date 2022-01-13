Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Recycling sector is one of the most emerging sectors in the global economy today. Recycling industries are growing too fast as per the recent statistic. In 2020 the market is expected to be worth around 35 billion euros. Every big industry wants to invest and grow into recycling sector.

Magnetic Separator plays a major role in recycling sector to recycle various non-ferrous metals like aluminium, copper, plastic, rubber and other raw materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Eddy Current Separator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling include Goudsmit Magnetic Systems BV, Jaykrishna Magnetics Pvt, Wamag, Excel Magnetics, Jupiter Magnetics, Star Trace, Mahajan Beltings Industrial, Electro Magnetic Industries and Eriez Manufacturing Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Eddy Current Separator

Overband Magnetic Separator

Drum Type Magnetic Separator

Others

Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal Solid Waste

Commercial & Industrial

Construction & Demolition

Green Waste

Others

Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Goudsmit Magnetic Systems BV

Jaykrishna Magnetics Pvt

Wamag

Excel Magnetics

Jupiter Magnetics

Star Trace

Mahajan Beltings Industrial

Electro Magnetic Industries

Eriez Manufacturing Co

Electro Flux Equipments

Bhupindra Machines

Bunting Europe

Dings Magnetic Group

ANOFOL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Separators For Waste And Recycling Product Ty

