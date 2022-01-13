AC Adaptors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An AC adapter, AC/DC adapter, or AC/DC converter is a type of external power supply, often enclosed in a case similar to an AC plug. Other common names include plug pack, plug-in adapter, adapter block, domestic mains adapter, line power adapter, wall wart, power brick, and power adapter. Adapters for battery-powered equipment may be described as chargers or rechargers (see also battery charger). AC adapters are used with electrical devices that require power but do not contain internal components to derive the required voltage and power from mains power. The internal circuitry of an external power supply is very similar to the design that would be used for a built-in or internal supply.
This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Adaptors in global, including the following market information:
Global AC Adaptors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global AC Adaptors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five AC Adaptors companies in 2021 (%)
The global AC Adaptors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Desktop & Wall Chargers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AC Adaptors include ANKER, BULL, ZMI, UGREEN, PISEN, SAMSUNG, MOMAX, ROCK and ROMOSS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the AC Adaptors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AC Adaptors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Adaptors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Desktop & Wall Chargers
- Car Chargers
- International Chargers
- Others
Global AC Adaptors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Adaptors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- After-sales Market
- OEM
Global AC Adaptors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Adaptors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies AC Adaptors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies AC Adaptors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies AC Adaptors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies AC Adaptors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ANKER
- BULL
- ZMI
- UGREEN
- PISEN
- SAMSUNG
- MOMAX
- ROCK
- ROMOSS
- Sony
- Lakshika
- Generic
- Ambrane
- Amkette
- Baseus
- Belkin
- BHULLI
- BQeT
- Digitek
- HTC
- Intex
- Portronics
- SBA999
- Scotch-Brite
- SYSKA
- TARKAN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AC Adaptors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AC Adaptors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AC Adaptors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AC Adaptors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AC Adaptors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global AC Adaptors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AC Adaptors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AC Adaptors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AC Adaptors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global AC Adaptors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global AC Adaptors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC Adaptors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers AC Adaptors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Adaptors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC Adaptors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Adaptors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global AC Adaptors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Desktop & Wall Chargers
4.1.3 Car Chargers
4.1.4 International
