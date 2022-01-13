AC Adaptors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An AC adapter, AC/DC adapter, or AC/DC converter is a type of external power supply, often enclosed in a case similar to an AC plug. Other common names include plug pack, plug-in adapter, adapter block, domestic mains adapter, line power adapter, wall wart, power brick, and power adapter. Adapters for battery-powered equipment may be described as chargers or rechargers (see also battery charger). AC adapters are used with electrical devices that require power but do not contain internal components to derive the required voltage and power from mains power. The internal circuitry of an external power supply is very similar to the design that would be used for a built-in or internal supply.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Adaptors in global, including the following market information:

Global AC Adaptors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711018/global-ac-adaptors-2022-2028-532

Global AC Adaptors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AC Adaptors companies in 2021 (%)

The global AC Adaptors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Desktop & Wall Chargers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AC Adaptors include ANKER, BULL, ZMI, UGREEN, PISEN, SAMSUNG, MOMAX, ROCK and ROMOSS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AC Adaptors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AC Adaptors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Adaptors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Desktop & Wall Chargers

Car Chargers

International Chargers

Others

Global AC Adaptors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Adaptors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

After-sales Market

OEM

Global AC Adaptors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Adaptors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AC Adaptors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AC Adaptors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AC Adaptors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AC Adaptors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ANKER

BULL

ZMI

UGREEN

PISEN

SAMSUNG

MOMAX

ROCK

ROMOSS

Sony

Lakshika

Generic

Ambrane

Amkette

Baseus

Belkin

BHULLI

BQeT

Digitek

HTC

Intex

Portronics

SBA999

Scotch-Brite

SYSKA

TARKAN

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-ac-adaptors-2022-2028-532-6711018

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AC Adaptors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AC Adaptors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AC Adaptors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AC Adaptors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global AC Adaptors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global AC Adaptors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AC Adaptors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AC Adaptors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AC Adaptors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global AC Adaptors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global AC Adaptors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC Adaptors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers AC Adaptors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Adaptors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC Adaptors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Adaptors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global AC Adaptors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Desktop & Wall Chargers

4.1.3 Car Chargers

4.1.4 International

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Vapor Recovery Adaptors Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug Market Research Report 2021-2025

Endoscope Couplers and Adaptors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027