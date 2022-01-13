Smartphone USB Data Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Universal Serial Bus (USB) cables are used for data transfer from host device to other computing devices such as personal computers (PCs) and smartphones. USB (Universal Serial Bus) cables are everywhere these days. Most of us use them on a daily basis for charging our smartphones, tablets, and cameras, connecting them with computers, and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smartphone USB Data Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smartphone USB Data Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smartphone USB Data Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Apple Lightning Cables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smartphone USB Data Cable include Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd, Anker Innovations, Ugreen Group Limited, Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi, Pisen and CHOSEAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smartphone USB Data Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Apple Lightning Cables

Micro USB Cables

USB Type C Cables

Others

Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

After-sales Market

Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North A merica

merica US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smartphone USB Data Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smartphone USB Data Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smartphone USB Data Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smartphone USB Data Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd

Anker Innovations

Ugreen Group Limited

Samsung

Huawei

Apple

Xiaomi

Pisen

CHOSEAL

PHILIPS

Belkin

BULL

Baseus

ROCK

Nomad Goods, Inc.

Sabrent

Cable Matters

Syncwire Inc

PowerBear

Fuse Chicken

Satechi

ZMI

DIZA

Griffin Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smartphone USB Data Cable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smartphone USB Data Cable Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smartphone USB Data Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smartphone USB Data Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smartphone USB Data Cable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone USB Data Cable Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smartphone USB Data Cable Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone USB Data Cabl

