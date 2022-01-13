Electric Supercar Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A supercar ? also called exotic car ? is a loosely defined description of certain high-performance street-legal sportscars. Since the 1990s or 2000s, the term hypercar has come into use for the highest performing supercars.

Many recent hypercars use electric or hybrid drivetrain, a trend started in 2013 by the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder and LaFerrari.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Supercar in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Supercar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Supercar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Supercar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Supercar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Supercar include Tesla, Benz, Honda, Audi, Rimac, Renault, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Hyunda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Supercar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Supercar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Supercar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Global Electric Supercar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Supercar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Below 150 mph

150-200 mph

200-250 mph

Above 250 mph

Global Electric Supercar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Supercar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Supercar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Supercar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Supercar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Supercar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tesla

Benz

Honda

Audi

Rimac

Renault

Ferrari

Lamborghini

Hyunda

Automobili Pininfarina

Nio

Qiantu Motors

Chevrolet (General Motors)

Alieno Arcanum

Classic Factory SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Supercar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Supercar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Supercar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Supercar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Supercar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Supercar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Supercar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Supercar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Supercar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Supercar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Supercar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Supercar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Supercar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Supercar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Supercar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Supercar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Supercar Market Size Markets, 2021 &

