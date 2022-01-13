SRAM Chip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Static random access memory (SRAM) is a form of memory in a computer system. SRAM provides low?latency, high speed data access. It is a volatile memory technology, meaning that its data is lost when power is turned off. Because of the relatively large SRAM cell size, it is not economically feasible to implement large capacity memories as SRAM.
Historically, SRAM provided memory to the computer system in discrete form. That role has since been supplanted by DRAM. However, SRAM continues to play a very important role integrated into silicon alongside CPUs, ASICs, and SoCs. Processor cache is almost exclusively implemented as SRAM. Firmware registers and FIFOs within the digital logic also utilize SRAM.
The core of a single?bit SRAM cell is just a latch made of two cross?coupled inverters. There are also two transistors, which act as pass gates to control access to the cell from the bitline. The feedback loop inherent in the latch means that periodic refresh cycles (such as in DRAM) are unnecessary. To read from the SRAM cell, the pass gates are activated and the latch is allowed to drive the bitlines high or low. Writing to the SRAM cell is more involved: the internal feedback of the latch must be overpowered by the input circuit, which is providing the new data.
This report contains market size and forecasts of SRAM Chip in global, including the following market information:
Global SRAM Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global SRAM Chip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five SRAM Chip companies in 2021 (%)
The global SRAM Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 1 Mbit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SRAM Chip include ISSI, Cypress Semiconductor, Alliance Memory, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip, GSI Technology, Phoenix Contact, Renesas Electronics and VORAGO Technologies. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SRAM Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SRAM Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global SRAM Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 1 Mbit
- 2-128 Mbit
- Above 128 Mbit
Global SRAM Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global SRAM Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Parallel
- Serial
- SPI
Global SRAM Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global SRAM Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies SRAM Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies SRAM Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies SRAM Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies SRAM Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ISSI
- Cypress Semiconductor
- Alliance Memory
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Microchip
- GSI Technology
- Phoenix Contact
- VORAGO Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SRAM Chip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SRAM Chip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SRAM Chip Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SRAM Chip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SRAM Chip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global SRAM Chip Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SRAM Chip Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SRAM Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SRAM Chip Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global SRAM Chip Sales by Companies
3.5 Global SRAM Chip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SRAM Chip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers SRAM Chip Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SRAM Chip Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SRAM Chip Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SRAM Chip Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global SRAM Chip Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 1 Mbit
4.1.3 2-128 Mbit
4.1.4 Above 128 Mbit
4.2 By Type – Global SRAM Chip Revenue &
