Car Hood Latches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The?hood latch?system begins inside the compartment of the?car. Located on the driver’s side (usually on the left-hand lower corner of the dashboard) is the?hood?release handle. The?hoodrelease handle attaches to a cable which then routes through the dashboard towards the front of thevehicle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Hood Latches in global, including the following market information:

Global Car Hood Latches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Car Hood Latches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Car Hood Latches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Car Hood Latches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Car Hood Latches include Kiekert, Mitsui Kinzoku, Inteva, Aisin, Magna International, Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh, VAST, U-Shin and ANSEI CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Car Hood Latches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Car Hood Latches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Hood Latches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Elec tric

tric Manual

Global Car Hood Latches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Hood Latches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Car Hood Latches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Hood Latches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Car Hood Latches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Car Hood Latches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Car Hood Latches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Car Hood Latches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kiekert

Mitsui Kinzoku

Inteva

Aisin

Magna International

Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh

VAST

U-Shin

ANSEI CORPORATION

Honda Lock (Guangdong)

Shivani Locks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Car Hood Latches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Car Hood Latches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Car Hood Latches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Car Hood Latches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Car Hood Latches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Car Hood Latches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Car Hood Latches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Car Hood Latches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Car Hood Latches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Car Hood Latches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Car Hood Latches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Hood Latches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Car Hood Latches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Hood Latches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Car Hood Latches Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Hood Latches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Car Hood Latches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

