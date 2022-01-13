Pet Medical Collar Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pet medical collar is simply a pet guard against scratching the collar to prevent the pet from biting himself or to prevent the pet from scratching or eating the medicine after the operation. Pet medical collar is safe and firm, and not hurt the pet’s body. It is also convenient to use. It treats the pet’s skin disease, beauty, surgical procedure, and itching during the healing process, preventing the pet from biting the wound and protecting the pet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Medical Collar in global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Medical Collar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pet Medical Collar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pet Medical Collar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Medical Collar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Medical Collar include All Four Paws, Kong, Trimline, Zenpet, VioVet, TRIXIE, Xiamen Sheng Er Wei Ying E-Commerce, Shenzhen Epal Technology and Doglemi Pet Product and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pet Medical Collar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Medical Collar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Medical Collar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PP

Polyester Fabric

Plastic

Others

Global Pet Medical Collar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Medical Collar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Global Pet Medical Collar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Medical Collar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pet Medical Collar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pet Medical Collar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pet Medical Collar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pet Medical Collar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

All Four Paws

Kong

Trimline

Zenpet

VioVet

TRIXIE

Xiamen Sheng Er Wei Ying E-Commerce

Shenzhen Epal Technology

Doglemi Pet Product

Innovation India

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pet Medical Collar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pet Medical Collar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pet Medical Collar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pet Medical Collar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pet Medical Collar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pet Medical Collar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pet Medical Collar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pet Medical Collar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pet Medical Collar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pet Medical Collar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pet Medical Collar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Medical Collar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Medical Collar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Medical Collar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Medical Collar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Medical Collar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

