Distillation Column Packing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Distillation Packings refers to a range of specially designed materials for use in absorption and distillation columns and chemical reactors. Structured packings typically consist of thin corrugated metal plates or gauzes arranged in a way that force fluids to take complicated paths through the column, thereby creating a large surface area for contact between different phases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distillation Column Packing in global, including the following market information:

Global Distillation Column Packing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Distillation Column Packing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (m³)

Global top five Distillation Column Packing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distillation Column Packing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Packings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distillation Column Packing include Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch, Raschig, RVT Process Equipment, HAT International, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Montz, Haiyan New Century and Zehua Chemical Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Distillation Column Packing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distillation Column Packing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (m³)

Global Distillation Column Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Packings

Plastic Packings

Ceramic Packings

Global Distillation Column Packing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (m³)

Global Distillation Column Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical Industry

Fine Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Others

Global Distillation Column Packing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (m³)

Global Distillation Column Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distillation Column Packing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distillation Column Packing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Distillation Column Packing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (m³)

Key companies Distillation Column Packing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sulzer

Koch-Glitsch

Raschig

RVT Process Equipment

HAT International

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Montz

Haiyan New Century

Zehua Chemical Engineering

Tianjin Univtech

GTC Technology US

Matsui Machine

Lantec Products

Kevin Enterprises

Boneng

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Distillation Column Packing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Distillation Column Packing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Distillation Column Packing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Distillation Column Packing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Distillation Column Packing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Distillation Column Packing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Distillation Column Packing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Distillation Column Packing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Distillation Column Packing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Distillation Column Packing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Distillation Column Packing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Distillation Column Packing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Distillation Column Packing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distillation Column Packing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Distillation Column Packing Companies

