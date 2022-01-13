Europe Electronic Power Steering Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027

The electronic power steering market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 12,256.23 million in 2019 to US$ 12387.43 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Electronic Power Steering Market are:

HYUNDAI MOBIS JTEKT Corporation Mando Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Nexteer Automotive NSK Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH SHOWA CORPORATION thyssenkrupp AG ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Introduction:

The integration of IoT in the cars is the next big digital development that persists in the automotive industry. This fact will result in bringing another revolution via the introduction of autonomous vehicles. The self-driving cars/autonomous vehicles that integrates an EPS system to further boost the driving experience of the driver. The quick development of connected cars offers opportunities to both the automotive industry and tech companies. The factor described above of autonomous vehicles is projected to contribute towards the use of EPS in the vehicles. Furthermore, the growing middle-class income group, especially in several fast-growing economies, also has impacted the market growth and provide various profitable business opportunities for the market players. Thus, the EPS market is poised to offer several profitable business market opportunities for market players during the coming years. The growth of the automotive sales continues to play a substantial crucial role in the growth of the Europe market during the past years and is projected to remain significant factor in powering the system demand in the coming years. In addition to this, the significant presence of existing number of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles across Europe is also expected to provide a steady business growth opportunity for the market players across the developed economies through aftermarket sales and distribution networks. Also, as the economic conditions as well as several automotive OEMs witnessed a disruption in their business conditions following the outbreak of COVID-19 during the early months of 2020. Also, Steer-by-Wire (SbW) technology being adopted in Europe is driving the Europe electronic power steering market.

Europe Electronic Power Steering Market – By Type

Column Assisted Electronic Power Steering(C-EPS) Pinion Assisted Electronic Power Steering (P-EPS) Rack Assisted Power Steering System (R-EPS) Electronic Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Europe Electronic Power Steering Market – By Application

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Passenger Cars Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

The scope of the Report:

