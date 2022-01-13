Logic Comparators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Logic comparators are the workhorse components of modern digital electronics and logic design. The become a key building block in digital logic circuit design and are used in several other key building block logic circuits.

A logic comparator is made by two AND gates, Two inverter/NOT gates, and one NOR gate to be. It takes two inputs and compare the two inputs and produce an output, based on the condition or values of the two inputs.

Two common types of digital comparators exist, an Identity comparator and a Magnitude comparator. An identity comparator only has one output, whereas a magnitude comparator has three outputs. The magnitude comparator can detect whether the inputs are greater than, less than or equal to each other.

A similar circuit exists in the analog domain, known as a voltage comparator. Two input voltages are compared, and the output responds depending on the condition of the two inputs. This allows one to know if the input is great than that of a reference voltage or lower than that of a reference voltage. This concept of comparing two or more inputs is very useful and is used in every single computer, which exists today.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Logic Comparators in global, including the following market information:

Global Logic Comparators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Logic Comparators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Logic Comparators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Logic Comparators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Collector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Logic Comparators include Texas Instruments, Teledyne e2v, Nexperia, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics and Integrated Device Technology Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Logic Comparators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Logic Comparators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Logic Comparators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open Collector

Totem-Pole

Global Logic Comparators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Logic Comparators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Address Comparator

Identity Comparator

Magnitude Comparator

Global Logic Comparators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Logic Comparators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Logic Comparators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Logic Comparators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Logic Comparators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Logic Comparators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

Teledyne e2v

Nexperia

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Integrated Device Technology Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Logic Comparators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Logic Comparators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Logic Comparators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Logic Comparators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Logic Comparators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Logic Comparators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Logic Comparators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Logic Comparators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Logic Comparators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Logic Comparators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Logic Comparators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Logic Comparators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Logic Comparators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Logic Comparators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Logic Comparators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Logic Comparators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Logic Comparators Market Size Markets, 2021 &

