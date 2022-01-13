IoT Chip Market Outlook 2022

IoT Chip Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

By Company

Intel

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies)

Microchip Technology

Texas Instruments

Advanced Micro Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Mediatek

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Marvell Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China Taiwan

South Korea

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 IoT Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT Chip

1.2 IoT Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Chip Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Processor

1.2.3 Sensor

1.2.4 Connectivity IC

1.2.5 Memory Device

1.2.6 Logic Device

1.3 IoT Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Building Automation

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Agriculture

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global IoT Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global IoT Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global IoT Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America IoT Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe IoT Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Taiwan IoT Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 South Korea IoT Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 China IoT Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global IoT Chip Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

