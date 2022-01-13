Dried Banana Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dried bananas are snacks made by peeling and drying bananas. Bananas contain a lot of protein and minerals. Regular food can maintain the balance of sodium and potassium in the body, and diuretic swelling can regulate blood pressure. Replenishing energy: Banana slices are rich in sugar and can provide energy to the body after consumption. Weight loss: Bananas contain a lot of dietary fiber, which is easy to produce satiety after eating. It can promote gastrointestinal motility and promote metabolism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Banana in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Banana Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Banana Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Banana companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Banana market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dried Banana Long Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Banana include Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Brothers All Natural, Hamiform, Gin Gin & Dry, THrive Life and Natierra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Banana manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Banana Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Banana Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dried Banana Long

Dried Banana Slice

Global Dried Banana Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Banana Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Consumption

Candy and Snacks

Others

Global Dried Banana Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Banana Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Banana revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Banana revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Banana sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dried Banana sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Three Squirrels

BESTORE

Haoxiangni

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Brothers All Natural

Hamiform

Gin Gin & Dry

THrive Life

Natierra

Green Day

Treelife Asia

Seeberger

Murray River Organics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dried Banana Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dried Banana Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dried Banana Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dried Banana Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dried Banana Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dried Banana Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dried Banana Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dried Banana Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dried Banana Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dried Banana Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dried Banana Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Banana Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Banana Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Banana Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Banana Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Banana Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Banana Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Dried Banana Long

4.1.3 Dried Banana Slice

