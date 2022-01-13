Distillation Random Packing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Distillation Packings refers to a range of specially designed materials for use in absorption and distillation columns and chemical reactors. Structured packings typically consist of thin corrugated metal plates or gauzes arranged in a way that force fluids to take complicated paths through the column, thereby creating a large surface area for contact between different phases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distillation Random Packing in global, including the following market information:

Global Distillation Random Packing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Distillation Random Packing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Distillation Random Packing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distillation Random Packing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Packings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distillation Random Packing include Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch, Raschig, RVT Process Equipment, HAT International, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Montz, Haiyan New Century and Zehua Chemical Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Distillation Random Packing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distillation Random Packing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distillation Random Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Packings

Plastic Packings

Ceramic Packings

Global Distillation Random Packing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distillation Random Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical Industry

Fine Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Others

Global Distillation Random Packing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distillation Random Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distillation Random Packing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distillation Random Packing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Distillation Random Packing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Distillation Random Packing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sulzer

Koch-Glitsch

Raschig

RVT Process Equipment

HAT International

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Montz

Haiyan New Century

Zehua Chemical Engineering

Tianjin Univtech

GTC Technology US

Matsui Machine

Lantec Products

Kevin Enterprises

Boneng

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Distillation Random Packing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Distillation Random Packing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Distillation Random Packing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Distillation Random Packing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Distillation Random Packing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Distillation Random Packing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Distillation Random Packing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Distillation Random Packing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Distillation Random Packing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Distillation Random Packing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Distillation Random Packing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Distillation Random Packing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Distillation Random Packing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distillation Random Packing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Distillation Random Packing Companies

