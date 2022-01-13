Distillation Random Packing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Distillation Packings refers to a range of specially designed materials for use in absorption and distillation columns and chemical reactors. Structured packings typically consist of thin corrugated metal plates or gauzes arranged in a way that force fluids to take complicated paths through the column, thereby creating a large surface area for contact between different phases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Distillation Random Packing in global, including the following market information:
- Global Distillation Random Packing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Distillation Random Packing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Distillation Random Packing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Distillation Random Packing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Packings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Distillation Random Packing include Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch, Raschig, RVT Process Equipment, HAT International, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Montz, Haiyan New Century and Zehua Chemical Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Distillation Random Packing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Distillation Random Packing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distillation Random Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Packings
- Plastic Packings
- Ceramic Packings
Global Distillation Random Packing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distillation Random Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petrochemical Industry
- Fine Chemical Industry
- Petroleum Industry
- Others
Global Distillation Random Packing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distillation Random Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Distillation Random Packing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Distillation Random Packing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Distillation Random Packing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Distillation Random Packing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sulzer
- Koch-Glitsch
- Raschig
- RVT Process Equipment
- HAT International
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Montz
- Haiyan New Century
- Zehua Chemical Engineering
- Tianjin Univtech
- GTC Technology US
- Matsui Machine
- Lantec Products
- Kevin Enterprises
- Boneng
- Jiangxi Xintao Technology
