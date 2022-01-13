Level Translators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Logic level translation refers to the communication between logical devices within a system. In modern electronics, it is often the case that these devices operate on different voltage rails or levels. This is especially true in modern CMOS devices, which continue to decrease in size, and thus requires lower voltages. When these circuits need to communicate with circuits that operate at a different voltage level, a logic translator is used.

Many factors must be accounted for when translating voltages. Modern devices run at very high frequencies, and there are inherent parasitic capacitances involved in translation. Often logic voltage shifts cannot operate at the same speed as the individual circuits they are translating for. This is especially true of up shifting, or raising the voltage from high to low, which is much more difficult and lossy than dropping the voltage.

In computers, the three main voltages rails used today are 5V, 3.3V, and 1.8V. Many translators exist to convert between these levels. Some even allow for bi-directional conversion, which can upshift and downshift within the same general circuit. Usually component-wise, the translation circuits are designed from resistive capacitive or resistive transistor networks, or a combination of both.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Level Translators in global

Global Level Translators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Level Translators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Level Translators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Level Translators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3-State Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Level Translators include Texas Instruments, Nexperia, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Adafruit Industries, Analog Devices and Cypress Semiconductor, etc.

We surveyed the Level Translators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Level Translators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Level Translators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3-State

Open Drain

Others

Global Level Translators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Level Translators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

5V

3.3V

1.8V

Others

Global Level Translators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Level Translators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Level Translators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Level Translators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Level Translators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Level Translators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

Nexperia

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated

Adafruit Industries

Analog Devices

Cypress Semiconductor

Intersil

Renesas Electronics

SparkFun Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Level Translators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Level Translators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Level Translators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Level Translators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Level Translators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Level Translators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Level Translators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Level Translators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Level Translators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Level Translators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Level Translators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Level Translators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Level Translators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Level Translators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Level Translators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Level Translators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Level Translators Market Size Markets, 2021 &

