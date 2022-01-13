Saturated Fatty Acids Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A saturated fat is a type of fat in which the fatty acid chains have all or predominantly single bonds. A fat is made of two kinds of smaller molecules: glycerol and fatty acids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saturated Fatty Acids in global, including the following market information:

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Saturated Fatty Acids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Saturated Fatty Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C6-C8 Fatty Acids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Saturated Fatty Acids include KLK OLEO, Musim Mas, IOI Oleochemical, Permata Hijau Group, Emery Oleochemicals, Pacific Oleochemicals, Wilmar, P&G Chemicals and VVF LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Saturated Fatty Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C6-C8 Fatty Acids

C8-C10 Fatty Acids

C10-C16 Fatty Acids

Others

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soap & Detergent

Fatty Amine and Fatty Amide

Fatty Acid Ester

Rubber

Others

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Saturated Fatty Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Saturated Fatty Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Saturated Fatty Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Saturated Fatty Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KLK OLEO

Musim Mas

IOI Oleochemical

Permata Hijau Group

Emery Oleochemicals

Pacific Oleochemicals

Wilmar

P&G Chemicals

VVF LLC

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

Kao Chemicals

Soci

Godrej Industries

Shuangma Chemical

Dongma Oil

Zhejiang Zanyu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Saturated Fatty Acids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Saturated Fatty Acids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Saturated Fatty Acids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saturated Fatty Acids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Saturated Fatty Acids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saturated Fatty Acids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Saturated Fatty Acids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saturated Fatty Acids Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

