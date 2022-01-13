Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PBT is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. PBT is present in everyday life and is common in electrical, electronic and automotive components. PBT resin and PBT compound are the two types of products that are used in various applications. PBT compound is comprised of various materials that can include PBT resin, fiber glass filing, and additives, whereas the PBT resin only includes the base resin. The material is often used in mineral or glass filled grades. Most PBT resins are used as PBT Compounds. In the report, we only covered PBT compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT in global, including the following market information:

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Long Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT include BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi and Ticona (Celanese), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Long Fiber

Short Fiber

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Changchun

Lanxess

Sabic

Shinkong

DuPont

DSM

Mitsubishi

Ticona (Celanese)

WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

Kolon

Toray

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

BlueStar

LG Chem

Nan Ya

Evonik

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Players in Global Market

