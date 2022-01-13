Soldering Irons and Stations Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A soldering iron is a hand tool used in soldering. It supplies heat to melt solder so that it can flow into the joint between two workpieces.
A soldering iron is composed of a heated metal tip and an insulated handle. Heating is often achieved electrically, by passing an electric current (supplied through an electrical cord or battery cables) through a resistive heating element. Cordless irons can be heated by combustion of gas stored in a small tank, often using a catalytic heater rather than a flame. Simple irons less commonly used today than in the past were simply a large copper bit on a handle, heated in a flame.
Soldering irons are most often used for installation, repairs, and limited production work in electronics assembly. High-volume production lines use other soldering methods.Large irons may be used for soldering joints in sheet metal objects. Less common uses include pyrography (burning designs into wood) and plastic welding.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soldering Irons and Stations in global
Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Soldering Irons and Stations companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soldering Irons and Stations market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soldering Irons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soldering Irons and Stations include Adafruit Industries, NTE Electronics, Radiall, Seeed Technology, SparkFun Electronics, Weller Tools, Hakko, Aoyue and Apex Tool Group, etc.
We surveyed the Soldering Irons and Stations manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Soldering Irons
- Soldering Stations
Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Repairs
- Electronics Assembly
- Others
Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Soldering Irons and Stations revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Soldering Irons and Stations revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Soldering Irons and Stations sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Soldering Irons and Stations sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Adafruit Industries
- NTE Electronics
- Radiall
- Seeed Technology
- SparkFun Electronics
- Weller Tools
- Hakko
- Aoyue
- Apex Tool Group
- Elenco
- KSGER
- NEWACALOX
- Usmile
- X-tronic
- Yaogong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soldering Irons and Stations Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soldering Irons and Stations Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soldering Irons and Stations Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soldering Irons and Stations Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soldering Irons and Stations Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soldering Irons and Stations Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soldering Irons and Stations Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soldering Irons and Stations Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soldering Irons and Stations Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soldering Irons and Stations Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soldering Irons and Stations Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soldering Irons and Stations Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soldering Irons and Stations Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soldering Irons and Stations Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
