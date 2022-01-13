Dried Lemon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dried lemon is made from lemon. Lemon is rich in citric acid and vitamin C. For bronchitis, whooping cough, loss of appetite, vitamin deficiency, heatstroke and other symptoms, it can also treat scurvy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Lemon in global, including the following market information:
Global Dried Lemon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dried Lemon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dried Lemon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dried Lemon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Species Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dried Lemon include Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, Gammy’s, Gin Gin & Dry, Nutra Grand, Bella Viva Orchards and Santosh Food Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dried Lemon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dried Lemon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Lemon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- By Species
- Dried Yellow Lemon
- Dried Lime
- By Additive
- Sweetened Ready Eat Type
- Unsweetened Type for Tea Making
- By Color
- Black
- Yellow
- White
Global Dried Lemon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Lemon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Direct Consumption
- Candy and Snacks
- Lemon Tea
- Others
Global Dried Lemon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Lemon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dried Lemon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dried Lemon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dried Lemon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dried Lemon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Three Squirrels
- BESTORE
- Haoxiangni
- Gammy’s
- Gin Gin & Dry
- Nutra Grand
- Bella Viva Orchards
- Santosh Food Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dried Lemon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dried Lemon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dried Lemon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dried Lemon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dried Lemon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dried Lemon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dried Lemon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dried Lemon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dried Lemon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dried Lemon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dried Lemon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Lemon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Lemon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Lemon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Lemon Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Lemon Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Lemon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Dried Yellow Lemon
4.1.3 Dried Lime
