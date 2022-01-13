Dried Coconut Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Coconut chips are made from fresh coconut. Modern medical research shows that coconut meat contains protein and carbohydrates; coconut oil contains sugar, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin C, etc.; Coconut juice contains more nutrients, such as sugar, glucose, sugar, protein, fat , vitamin B, vitamin C and calcium, phosphorus, iron and other trace elements and minerals. In addition, the heat of coconut is extremely high and is not suitable for people who tend to lose weight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Coconut in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Coconut Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Coconut Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Coconut companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Coconut market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unsweetened Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Coconut include Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, Bob’s Red Mill, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Now Real Food, Wildly Organic, Made in Nature and WEL-B, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Coconut manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Coconut Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Coconut Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unsweetened

Lightly Sweetened

Normal Sweetened

Global Dried Coconut Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Coconut Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Consumption

Cakes and Bakery

Candy and Snacks

Others

Global Dried Coconut Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Coconut Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Coconut revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Coconut revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Coconut sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dried Coconut sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Three Squirrels

BESTORE

Haoxiangni

Bob’s Red Mill

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Now Real Food

Wildly Organic

Made in Nature

WEL-B

Benefruit

Dang Foods

MAVUNO HARVEST

Sunsweet Growers

THrive Life

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dried Coconut Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dried Coconut Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dried Coconut Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dried Coconut Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dried Coconut Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dried Coconut Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dried Coconut Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dried Coconut Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dried Coconut Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dried Coconut Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dried Coconut Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Coconut Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Coconut Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Coconut Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Coconut Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Coconut Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Coconut Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Unsweetened

4.1.3 Lightly Sweetened

