News

Dried Coconut Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Coconut chips are made from fresh coconut. Modern medical research shows that coconut meat contains protein and carbohydrates; coconut oil contains sugar, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin C, etc.; Coconut juice contains more nutrients, such as sugar, glucose, sugar, protein, fat , vitamin B, vitamin C and calcium, phosphorus, iron and other trace elements and minerals. In addition, the heat of coconut is extremely high and is not suitable for people who tend to lose weight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Coconut in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Coconut Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Coconut Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Coconut companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Coconut market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unsweetened Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Coconut include Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, Bob’s Red Mill, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Now Real Food, Wildly Organic, Made in Nature and WEL-B, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Coconut manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Coconut Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Coconut Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Unsweetened
  • Lightly Sweetened
  • Normal Sweetened

Global Dried Coconut Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Coconut Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Direct Consumption
  • Cakes and Bakery
  • Candy and Snacks
  • Others

Global Dried Coconut Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Coconut Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Dried Coconut revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Dried Coconut revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Dried Coconut sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Dried Coconut sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Three Squirrels
  • BESTORE
  • Haoxiangni
  • Bob’s Red Mill
  • Bergin Fruit and Nut Company
  • Now Real Food
  • Wildly Organic
  • Made in Nature
  • WEL-B
  • Benefruit
  • Dang Foods
  • MAVUNO HARVEST
  • Sunsweet Growers
  • THrive Life

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dried Coconut Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dried Coconut Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dried Coconut Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dried Coconut Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dried Coconut Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dried Coconut Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dried Coconut Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dried Coconut Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dried Coconut Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dried Coconut Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dried Coconut Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Coconut Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Coconut Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Coconut Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Coconut Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Coconut Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Coconut Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Unsweetened
4.1.3 Lightly Sweetened

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and China Dried Coconut Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Dried Coconut Sales Market Report 2021

Global Dried Coconut Sales Market Report 2021

Global Dried Coconut Market Research Report 2021

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Luxury Wines Market 2022-2028: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands and Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast

1 day ago

Global Air Jet Weaving Machines Market 2021 Report Structure, Industry Competition Analysis, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2026

4 weeks ago

Camshaft Timing Gear Market Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data With BorgWarner, Torqtek Design and Manufacturing, RACL Geartech

December 12, 2021

Resistant Maltodextrin Market Report 2021-2026 Product Scope, Key Players, Trends, Growth Rate & Industry Outlook

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button