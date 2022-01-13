Shelled Shrimp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shelled Shrimp, a kind of food, using live shrimp as raw material, washing the shrimp body with water, and the pure shrimp meat after peeling is shrimp. Shrimp dishes are light and refreshing, easy to digest, suitable for both young and old, and are popular with diners. Shrimp is rich in nutrients. Shrimp contains 20% protein. It is one of the foods with high protein content. Compared with fish, shrimp contains less essential amino acid, but it is a balanced protein source. In addition, shrimp contains glycine, the higher the content of this amino acid, the higher the sweetness of the shrimp.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shelled Shrimp in global, including the following market information:

Global Shelled Shrimp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shelled Shrimp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Shelled Shrimp companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shelled Shrimp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shelled Shrimp include Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Thai Union, Expalsa, Zhanjiang Guolian, Pescanova, Songa, Iberconsa, Conarpesa and Royal Greenland A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shelled Shrimp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shelled Shrimp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shelled Shrimp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Process

Cooked Type

Raw Type

By species

Whiteleg Shrimp

Giant Tiger Prawn

Akiami Paste Shrimp

Other

Global Shelled Shrimp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shelled Shrimp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Restaurant and Hotel

Others

Global Shelled Shrimp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shelled Shrimp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shelled Shrimp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shelled Shrimp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shelled Shrimp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Shelled Shrimp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Minh Phu Seafood Corp

Thai Union

Expalsa

Zhanjiang Guolian

Pescanova

Songa

Iberconsa

Conarpesa

Royal Greenland A/S

ProExpo

Quoc Viet

Devi Fisheries

Nekkanti Sea Foods

