Shelled Shrimp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shelled Shrimp, a kind of food, using live shrimp as raw material, washing the shrimp body with water, and the pure shrimp meat after peeling is shrimp. Shrimp dishes are light and refreshing, easy to digest, suitable for both young and old, and are popular with diners. Shrimp is rich in nutrients. Shrimp contains 20% protein. It is one of the foods with high protein content. Compared with fish, shrimp contains less essential amino acid, but it is a balanced protein source. In addition, shrimp contains glycine, the higher the content of this amino acid, the higher the sweetness of the shrimp.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shelled Shrimp in global, including the following market information:
Global Shelled Shrimp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shelled Shrimp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Shelled Shrimp companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shelled Shrimp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shelled Shrimp include Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Thai Union, Expalsa, Zhanjiang Guolian, Pescanova, Songa, Iberconsa, Conarpesa and Royal Greenland A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shelled Shrimp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shelled Shrimp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shelled Shrimp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- By Process
- Cooked Type
- Raw Type
- By species
- Whiteleg Shrimp
- Giant Tiger Prawn
- Akiami Paste Shrimp
- Other
Global Shelled Shrimp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shelled Shrimp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Restaurant and Hotel
- Others
Global Shelled Shrimp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shelled Shrimp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Shelled Shrimp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Shelled Shrimp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Shelled Shrimp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Shelled Shrimp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Minh Phu Seafood Corp
- Thai Union
- Expalsa
- Zhanjiang Guolian
- Pescanova
- Songa
- Iberconsa
- Conarpesa
- Royal Greenland A/S
- ProExpo
- Quoc Viet
- Devi Fisheries
- Nekkanti Sea Foods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shelled Shrimp Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shelled Shrimp Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shelled Shrimp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shelled Shrimp Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shelled Shrimp Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shelled Shrimp Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shelled Shrimp Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shelled Shrimp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shelled Shrimp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shelled Shrimp Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shelled Shrimp Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shelled Shrimp Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shelled Shrimp Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shelled Shrimp Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cooked Type
