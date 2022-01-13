Dried Pineapple Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dried pineapple is made from pineapple. Pineapple fruit is of good quality and nutrient-rich, and contains a lot of fructose, glucose, vitamin B, C, phosphorus, citric acid and protease. Each 100 grams of pineapple contains 87.1 grams of water, 0.5 grams of protein, 0.1 grams of fat, 1.2 grams of fiber, 0.1 mg of niacin, 126 mg of potassium, 1.2 mg of sodium, 0.08 mg of zinc, 8.5 g of carbohydrate, 20 mg of calcium, 6 mg of phosphorus. , iron 0.2 mg, carotene 0.08 mg, thiamine 0.03 mg, riboflavin 0.02 mg, vitamin C 8 ~ 30 mg, ash 0.3 g, and a variety of organic acids and pineapple enzymes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Pineapple in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Pineapple Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-dried-pineapple-2022-2028-332

Global Dried Pineapple Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Pineapple companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Pineapple market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Additive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Pineapple include Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, Seeberger, MAVUNO HARVEST, Green Day, THrive Life and Gin Gin & Dry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Pineapple manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Pineapple Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Pineapple Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Additive

No Sugar Add Type

Traditional Sugar Add Type

By Shape

Dried Pineapple Piece

Dried Pineapple Slice

Global Dried Pineapple Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Pineapple Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Consumption

Candy and Snacks

Others

Global Dried Pineapple Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Pineapple Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Pineapple revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Pineapple revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Pineapple sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dried Pineapple sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Three Squirrels

BESTORE

Haoxiangni

Seeberger

MAVUNO HARVEST

Green Day

THrive Life

Gin Gin & Dry

Jain Dry Fruits

Gerbs

Sunsweet Growers

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-dried-pineapple-2022-2028-332

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dried Pineapple Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dried Pineapple Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dried Pineapple Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dried Pineapple Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dried Pineapple Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dried Pineapple Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dried Pineapple Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dried Pineapple Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dried Pineapple Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dried Pineapple Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dried Pineapple Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Pineapple Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Pineapple Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Pineapple Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Pineapple Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Pineapple Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Pineapple Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Dried Pineapple Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Dried Pineapple Sales Market Report 2021

Global Dried Pineapple Sales Market Report 2021

Global Dried Pineapple Market Research Report 2021