Dried Pineapple Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dried pineapple is made from pineapple. Pineapple fruit is of good quality and nutrient-rich, and contains a lot of fructose, glucose, vitamin B, C, phosphorus, citric acid and protease. Each 100 grams of pineapple contains 87.1 grams of water, 0.5 grams of protein, 0.1 grams of fat, 1.2 grams of fiber, 0.1 mg of niacin, 126 mg of potassium, 1.2 mg of sodium, 0.08 mg of zinc, 8.5 g of carbohydrate, 20 mg of calcium, 6 mg of phosphorus. , iron 0.2 mg, carotene 0.08 mg, thiamine 0.03 mg, riboflavin 0.02 mg, vitamin C 8 ~ 30 mg, ash 0.3 g, and a variety of organic acids and pineapple enzymes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Pineapple in global, including the following market information:
Global Dried Pineapple Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dried Pineapple Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dried Pineapple companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dried Pineapple market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Additive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dried Pineapple include Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, Seeberger, MAVUNO HARVEST, Green Day, THrive Life and Gin Gin & Dry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dried Pineapple manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dried Pineapple Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Pineapple Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- By Additive
- No Sugar Add Type
- Traditional Sugar Add Type
- By Shape
- Dried Pineapple Piece
- Dried Pineapple Slice
Global Dried Pineapple Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Pineapple Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Direct Consumption
- Candy and Snacks
- Others
Global Dried Pineapple Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Pineapple Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dried Pineapple revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dried Pineapple revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dried Pineapple sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dried Pineapple sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bergin Fruit and Nut Company
- Three Squirrels
- BESTORE
- Haoxiangni
- Seeberger
- MAVUNO HARVEST
- Green Day
- THrive Life
- Gin Gin & Dry
- Jain Dry Fruits
- Gerbs
- Sunsweet Growers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dried Pineapple Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dried Pineapple Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dried Pineapple Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dried Pineapple Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dried Pineapple Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dried Pineapple Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dried Pineapple Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dried Pineapple Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dried Pineapple Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dried Pineapple Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dried Pineapple Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Pineapple Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Pineapple Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Pineapple Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Pineapple Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Pineapple Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Pineapple Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
