Mochi Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth

Mochi is a kind of elastic and sticky food made from glutinous rice flour or other starches. It is from Japan and has the same snacks in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China. It is very popular in East Asia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mochi in global, including the following market information:

Global Mochi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-mochi-2022-2028-694

Global Mochi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Mochi companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mochi market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Strip Mochi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mochi include Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, HaiTai, BamBoo House, Royal Family Mochi Tourist Factory, Yuki&Love, Daishin and Senjyurs. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mochi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mochi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mochi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Strip Mochi

Spherical Mochi

Others

Global Mochi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mochi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

On-line Sales

SuperMarket

Retails

Other

Global Mochi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mochi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mochi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mochi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mochi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mochi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Three Squirrels

BESTORE

Haoxiangni

HaiTai

BamBoo House

Royal Family Mochi Tourist Factory

Yuki&Love

Daishin

Senjyurs

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-mochi-2022-2028-694

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mochi Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mochi Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mochi Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mochi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mochi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mochi Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mochi Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mochi Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mochi Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mochi Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mochi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mochi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mochi Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mochi Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mochi Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mochi Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mochi Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Strip Mochi

4.1.3 Spherical Mochi

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Mochi Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Mochi Revenue, 2017-2022

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Mochi Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Mochi Sales Market Report 2021

Global Mochi Sales Market Report 2021

Global Mochi Market Research Report 2021