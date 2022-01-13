Mochi Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth
Mochi is a kind of elastic and sticky food made from glutinous rice flour or other starches. It is from Japan and has the same snacks in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China. It is very popular in East Asia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mochi in global, including the following market information:
Global Mochi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mochi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Mochi companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mochi market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Strip Mochi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mochi include Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, HaiTai, BamBoo House, Royal Family Mochi Tourist Factory, Yuki&Love, Daishin and Senjyurs. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mochi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mochi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mochi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Strip Mochi
- Spherical Mochi
- Others
Global Mochi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mochi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- On-line Sales
- SuperMarket
- Retails
- Other
Global Mochi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mochi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mochi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mochi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mochi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Mochi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Three Squirrels
- BESTORE
- Haoxiangni
- HaiTai
- BamBoo House
- Royal Family Mochi Tourist Factory
- Yuki&Love
- Daishin
- Senjyurs
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mochi Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mochi Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mochi Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mochi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mochi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mochi Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mochi Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mochi Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mochi Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mochi Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mochi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mochi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mochi Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mochi Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mochi Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mochi Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mochi Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Strip Mochi
4.1.3 Spherical Mochi
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Mochi Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Mochi Revenue, 2017-2022
