Global HDMI Cable Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global HDMI Cable Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global HDMI cable market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, grades, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.9%

The HDMI Cable market is being driven by the thriving players & TVs segment. The rising disposable and discretionary household income and development of the residential real estate sector has resulted in increased adoption of players and TVs, which has significantly increased the demand for HDMI cables. Furthermore, the emergence of streaming and OTT platforms like Netflix and Disney plus has revolutionised the Film industry by making cinema more portable and accessible, propelling the HDMI cable industry. The prevalence of the gaming console segment amid the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has substantially proliferated HDMI cable production. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to work from home have impeded the HDMI cable market because of a substantial increase in boredom and leisure time activities.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

High-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) cable simultaneously transmits high quality and definition audio and video from an HDMI compliant source to compatible digital video and audio device. They are utilised in Televisions, Blu-ray and DVD players, streaming devices and gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. HDMI has become the most popular high-definition audio/video interface and supports more than a billion devices worldwide.

The HDMI cable market, by type can be segmented into:

• Standard HDMI Cable

• Standard HDMI Cable with Ethernet

• High Speed HDMI Cable Market

• High Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet

• Others

On the basis of grade, the market can be categorised into:

• HDMI 1.4

• HDMI 2.0

• HDMI 2.1

On the basis of application, the market can be categorised into:

• Gaming Consoles

• Players & TVs

• Mobile Phones

• Personal Computers & Tablets

• Automotive Systems

• Others

The regional markets for HDMI cable include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to occupy a significant share of the global HDMI cable market.

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of HDMI 2.1 is likely to aid the market as the product offers high-resolution 8k and 4k displays along with high audio quality and refresh rates. Furthermore, the growing demand of 120 Hz 4k TVs because of new-gen consoles and Blu-ray players is expected to enhance the product demand further. The key players’ rapid technological advancements and increasing investments to develop innovative solutions with the latest features are anticipated to contribute to the market growth significantly.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Belkin International, Inc., Ce-Link, Sony Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Kramer Electronics Ltd., Nordost, Panasonic Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

