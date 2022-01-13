Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market To Be Driven By The Emergence Of Cutting-Edge Weaponry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global amphibious landing craft market, assessing the market based on type, operation, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.3%

The increasing number of soldiers killed in terrorist attacks is forcing governments throughout the world to update their weapons, which might lead to a significant increase in demand for amphibious landing boats. Higher cargo capacity, less underwater impediments owing to the sturdiness and endurance of amphibious landing craft, and other advantages might act as significant growth boosters throughout the evaluation phase.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ground forces are landed and supported on enemy territory by an amphibious assault using amphibious landing craft, a type of amphibious warfare ship. Amphibious landing boats are supported by modern ships. Depending on the type, operation, and application sectors, the worldwide amphibious landing craft market may be broken down.

Based on type, the industry is divided into:

Landing Craft Utility (LCU)

Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)

Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV)

Others

Based on operation, the industry is divided into:

Amphibious Operations

Naval Operations

Maritime Security

Other Operations

Based on application, the industry is segmented as:

Vehicle Transportation

Infantry Transportation

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

With an increase in international tensions and the deployment of ROVs, these amphibious landing vehicles are becoming increasingly important. Amphibious landing craft are also utilised for training, naval operations oversight, and transfer of large military vehicles from ships to shore.

Countries like the United States and Russia are modernising their defensive weaponry and fleets to gain military superiority. Vendors are responding to this requirement by integrating technology like DEWs into amphibious landing boats. DEWs come in many forms and have enormous military potential. Microwave DEWs, for example, are anti-material and may thus destroy missiles, ships, and UAVs (UAVs). Buyers of this cutting-edge amphibious landing boats will enjoy a military advantage. Dew integration into amphibious landing boats will, therefore, positively affect market growth.

The defense technology expenditure by the United States may make North America the region’s greatest growth contributor. North American countries are likewise attempting to increase their maritime supremacy. The amphibious landing craft market may see significant expansion because of this aspect.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are CNIM, Griffon Hoverwork, Textron Systems Corporation (Textron Inc.), Wetland Equipment Company, and L3 Technologies, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

