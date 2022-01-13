Disposable Biopsy Punch Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects

Disposable Biopsy Punch is a disposable punch that is used to take samples from tissues and skin. It is commonly used in medical fields such as gynaecology and dermatology. It is an indispensable medical device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Biopsy Punch in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Biopsy Punch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Biopsy Punch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Length(1.00-8.00 mm) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Biopsy Punch include Acuderm, Kai Industries, MedGyn, Integra LifeSciences, Robbins Instruments, Sklar Surgical Instruments, CooperSurgical and Schuco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Biopsy Punch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular Length(1.00-8.00 mm)

Long Length(10.00-15.00 mm)

Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dermatology

Gynecology

Podiatry

Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Biopsy Punch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Biopsy Punch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Biopsy Punch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Biopsy Punch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acuderm

Kai Industries

MedGyn

Integra LifeSciences

Robbins Instruments

Sklar Surgical Instruments

CooperSurgical

Schuco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Biopsy Punch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Biopsy Punch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disposable Biopsy Punch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Biopsy Punch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Biopsy Punch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Biopsy Punch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Biopsy Punch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Biopsy Punch Companies

