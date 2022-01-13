Pet Pool Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects

Pet Pool is designed for pets. When it’s hot in summer, pets can swim in the pool. Because the pet pool is portable, it can be collected when it is not needed in winter. It is very convenient and is loved by pet owners.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Pool in global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Pool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pet Pool Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pet Pool companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Pool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Size(80 ? 20 cm) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Pool include Trixie, Frontpet, Intex, Doog, One Dog One Bone, Orvis, Shenzhen Jiaxin Technology and Shanghai Zhanxing Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pet Pool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Pool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Pool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small Size(80 ? 20 cm)

Medium Size(120 ? 30 cm)

Large Size(160 ? 30 cm)

Others

Global Pet Pool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Pool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Offline Retails

Online Retails

Global Pet Pool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pet Pool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pet Pool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pet Pool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pet Pool sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pet Pool sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trixie

Frontpet

Intex

Doog

One Dog One Bone

Orvis

Shenzhen Jiaxin Technology

Shanghai Zhanxing Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pet Pool Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pet Pool Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pet Pool Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pet Pool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pet Pool Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pet Pool Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pet Pool Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pet Pool Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pet Pool Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pet Pool Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pet Pool Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Pool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Pool Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Pool Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Pool Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Pool Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pet Pool Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Small Size(80 ? 20 cm)

4.1.3 Medium Size(120 ? 30 cm)

4.1.4 Large Size(160 ? 30 cm)

4.1.5 Others

