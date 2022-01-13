Pet House Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects
Pet house is many pet owners who will prepare their own house for their pets. Many large pets can’t live in the same house with their owners. They can only be kept in the yard. Pets kept in the yard are inevitably exposed to the sun and rain. It is very important to build a pet house. When pet house appears in store, it helps solve the problem for the owner who keeps the pet but does not have time to build a house for the pet. Of course, pet houses also have indoor models.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet House in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet House Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet House Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pet House companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet House market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet House include Trixie, Merry Products, KAFBO, Innovation Pet, Blythe Wood Works, Natural Slow and Happy Pet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet House manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet House Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet House Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- By Material
- Wooden
- Oak
- Sponge
- Others
By Design
- Portable
- Non-portable
Global Pet House Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet House Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Offline Retails
- Online Retails
Global Pet House Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet House Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet House revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet House revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pet House sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pet House sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Trixie
- Merry Products
- KAFBO
- Innovation Pet
- Blythe Wood Works
- Natural Slow
- Happy Pet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet House Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet House Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet House Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet House Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet House Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet House Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet House Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet House Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet House Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet House Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet House Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet House Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet House Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet House Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet House Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet House Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pet House Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wooden
4.1.3 Oak
4.1.4 Sponge
4.1.5 Others
Global Whole-house Dehumidifier Market Outlook 2022
