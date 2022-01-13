Matcha Latte Powder Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide
Matcha Latte is a blend of matcha powder and milk. It is rich in nutrients and trace elements. Milk is called latte in Italy, but because latte coffee is very delicious to be popular in the world, it is called latte for short, so latte refers to latte coffee in countries other than Italy. Matcha latte powder is matcha milk powder instead of matcha latte coffee.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Matcha Latte Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Matcha Latte Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Matcha Latte Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Matcha Latte Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Matcha Latte Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Matcha Latte Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Matcha Latte Powder include Tsujiri, ITO EN, WORK OUT LIFE, Sweet Revolution, Lakanto, Pukka and Navitas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Matcha Latte Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Matcha Latte Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Matcha Latte Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Organic Matcha Latte Powder
- Normal Matcha Latte Powder
Global Matcha Latte Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Matcha Latte Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online Sale
- Offline Sale
Global Matcha Latte Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Matcha Latte Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Matcha Latte Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Matcha Latte Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Matcha Latte Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Matcha Latte Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tsujiri
- ITO EN
- WORK OUT LIFE
- Sweet Revolution
- Lakanto
- Pukka
- Navitas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Matcha Latte Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Matcha Latte Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Matcha Latte Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Matcha Latte Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Matcha Latte Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Matcha Latte Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Matcha Latte Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Matcha Latte Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Matcha Latte Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Matcha Latte Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Matcha Latte Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Matcha Latte Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Matcha Latte Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Matcha Latte Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Matcha Latte Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Matcha Latte Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
