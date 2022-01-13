Matcha Biscuit Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

Matcha Biscuit refers to biscuits that add matcha powder during the biscuit making process. Because of the addition of Matcha, Matcha Biscuits are not as sweet as traditional biscuits. On the contrary, they are slightly bitter and taste fresher. Matcha Biscuit is a very popular snack.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Matcha Biscuit in global, including the following market information:

Global Matcha Biscuit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Matcha Biscuit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Matcha Biscuit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Matcha Biscuit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wafer Matcha Biscuit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Matcha Biscuit include Meiji, Mondelez International, Three Squirrels, BESTORE, Haoxiangni, Nestle, Glico and Akai Bohshi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Matcha Biscuit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Matcha Biscuit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Matcha Biscuit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wafer Matcha Biscuit

Matcha Sandwich Biscuit

Matcha Cookie

Others

Global Matcha Biscuit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Matcha Biscuit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sale

Offline Sale

Global Matcha Biscuit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Matcha Biscuit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Matcha Biscuit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Matcha Biscuit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Matcha Biscuit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Matcha Biscuit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Meiji

Mondelez International

Three Squirrels

BESTORE

Haoxiangni

Nestle

Glico

Akai Bohshi

