Luxury Tie Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

The tie is the piece of clothing on the top of the top, tied to the collar of the shirt and knotted on the chest, including a bow tie in a broad sense. It is usually used in conjunction with suits and is the most basic item of clothing for people (especially men). The Luxury Tie refers to a tie made of fine fabrics and designed by internationally renowned designers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Tie in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Tie Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Tie Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Luxury Tie companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Tie market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Printed Tie Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Tie include Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, Versace, Prada, Fendi, Ermenegildo Zegna and Bulgari and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Tie manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Tie Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Printed Tie

Monochrome Tie

Others

Global Luxury Tie Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Global Luxury Tie Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Tie Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Tie revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Tie revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luxury Tie sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Luxury Tie sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hermes

Louis Vuitton

Dior

Gucci

Versace

Prada

Fendi

Ermenegildo Zegna

Bulgari

Louis Vuitton Malletier

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Tie Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Tie Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Tie Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Tie Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Tie Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Luxury Tie Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Tie Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Tie Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Tie Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luxury Tie Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luxury Tie Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Tie Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Tie Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Tie Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Tie Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Tie Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Luxury Tie Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Printed Tie

4.1.3 Monochrome Tie

4.1.4 Others

