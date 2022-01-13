News

Luxury Tie Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
0 0 3 minutes read

The tie is the piece of clothing on the top of the top, tied to the collar of the shirt and knotted on the chest, including a bow tie in a broad sense. It is usually used in conjunction with suits and is the most basic item of clothing for people (especially men). The Luxury Tie refers to a tie made of fine fabrics and designed by internationally renowned designers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Tie in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Tie Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Tie Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Luxury Tie companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Tie market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Printed Tie Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Tie include Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, Versace, Prada, Fendi, Ermenegildo Zegna and Bulgari and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Tie manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Tie Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Printed Tie
  • Monochrome Tie
  • Others

Global Luxury Tie Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Men
  • Women

Global Luxury Tie Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Tie Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Luxury Tie revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Luxury Tie revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Luxury Tie sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Luxury Tie sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Hermes
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Dior
  • Gucci
  • Versace
  • Prada
  • Fendi
  • Ermenegildo Zegna
  • Bulgari
  • Louis Vuitton Malletier

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Tie Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Tie Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Tie Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Tie Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Tie Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Tie Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Tie Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Tie Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Tie Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Tie Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Tie Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Tie Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Tie Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Tie Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Tie Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Tie Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Luxury Tie Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Printed Tie
4.1.3 Monochrome Tie
4.1.4 Others

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Luxury Doors Market Outlook 2022

Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Luxury Dressing Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Luxury Apparels Market Outlook 2022

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Flangedless V Port Ball Valves Market Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery Research Report 2021 | Emerson, Flowserve, IMI

December 14, 2021

Global Mobile Vocal Booths Market Size and Share 2021 Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors

4 weeks ago

Industrial Cable Assemblies Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2028 – TE Connectivity, Molex, ZTT

December 13, 2021

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Demand And Growth Rate Forecast 2021-2027 | Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd., Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button