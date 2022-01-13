Hand Towel Market SWOT Analysis 2028: By Material, End-Use and Geography | The Insight Partners

Hand Towel Market Introduction:

Hand towel is a small towel for drying one’s hands. It’s sizes are usually in the range of 15 x 25 to 18 x 30 inches, are 38 x 63 to 45 x 76 centimeters. It is made up of cotton, polyester, wool, and other material. Hand towels can be used not only for drying hands, but also for drying and polishing dishes, so always have an assortment on hand.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hand Towel Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the hand towel market with detailed market segmentation by material, end-use, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hand towel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Hand Towel market globally. This report on ‘Hand Towel market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

Several manufacturers in the market are engaging in research and development to provide technologically advanced products; thus, this factor is driving the growth of the Hand Towel market. However, high maintenance charges may restrain the growth of the Hand Towel market. Furthermore, the rising trend of home brewing in various countries is the major factor anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Hand Towel Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

– Based on material, the global hand towel market is segmented into cotton, polyester, wool, and others.

– Based on end-use, the global hand towel market is segmented into residential and commercial.

MARKET PLAYERS:

– Kimberly-Clark

– Procter and Gamble

– CMPC Tissue

– Hengan

– KP Tissue

– Asaleo Care

– Sofidel

– Georgia-Pacific

– WEPA

– Metsa Tissue

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Hand Towel market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Hand Towel market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Hand Towel market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Hand Towel Market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

