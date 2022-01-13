Smart Electric Meter Market Size 2021 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2028

The “Global Smart Electric Meter Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart electric meter market with detailed market segmentation by phase, communication technology, end user, and geography. The global smart electric meter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart electric meter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart electric meter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Holley Group, Honeywell International Inc., Iskraemeco, d.d., Itron, Inc., Linyang Energy Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Networked Energy Services Corporation, Schneider Electric SE

The smart electric meter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for efficient data monitoring systems, and favorable government policies. Also, rising investments in the smart grid projects in Europe and North America are likely to augment the market growth. However, delay in smart meter rollout projects may impede the growth of the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, demand for smart grids and energy efficiency are expected to showcase significant opportunities in the emerging countries in the coming years.

Smart electric meters are equipped with communication capabilities, either embedded within or attached to the meter, in order to collect and store data from the meters. The data collected can be transmitted to portable electronics, including handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, power line carriers, and others. Smart electric meters are useful for optimizing the operations through analysis of stored interval data. Modernization of existing infrastructure is a primary factor contributing to the growth of the smart electric meter market across the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart electric meter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart electric meter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Smart Electric Meter Market Landscape Smart Electric Meter Market – Key Market Dynamics Smart Electric Meter Market – Global Market Analysis Smart Electric Meter Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Segmentation Smart Electric Meter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Smart Electric Meter Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

