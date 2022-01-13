Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Polybutadiene Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Solid Polybutadiene Rubber companies in 2020 (%)

The global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solid Polybutadiene Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

High Cis Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

Low Cis Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

High Trans Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

High Vinyl Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Tire

Polymer Modification

Chemical

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Others

Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Polybutadiene Rubber revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Polybutadiene Rubber revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Solid Polybutadiene Rubber sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Solid Polybutadiene Rubber sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

SIBUR (Russia)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)

UBE Industries Ltd. (Japan)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

LG Chem ltd. (South Korea)

Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)

Sinopec (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Companies

