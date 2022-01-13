Acrolein Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Acrolein is a clear to yellowish, pungent liquid. Acrolein is used primarily as an intermediate component in the manufacture of chemical substances.
Acrolein is a useful intermediate in the production of various compounds including methionine, methionine hydroxy analog, 1, 3 propanediol and glutaraldehyde.
At present, the major manufacturers of Acrolein are Evonik, Adisseo, Arkema, Dow, Daicel, Hubei Shengling Technology, Wuhan Ruiji Chemical, etc. Evonik is the world leader, holding 24% production market share.
The global Acrolein market is led by Europe, capturing about 37% of global Acrolein production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 30% global production share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acrolein Market
In 2020, the global Acrolein market size was US$ 1523.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1669.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.
Global Acrolein Scope and Market Size
Acrolein market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrolein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Acrolein market is segmented into
- Propylene Oxidation Method
- Glycerol Dehydration Method
Segment by Application, the Acrolein market is segmented into
- Methionine
- Pesticide
- Glutaraldehyde
- Water Treatment Agent
- Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Acrolein Market Share Analysis
Acrolein market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Acrolein product introduction, recent developments, Acrolein sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Evonik
- Adisseo
- Arkema
- Dow
- Daicel
- Hubei Shengling Technology
- Wuhan Ruiji Chemical
- Hubei Jinghong Chemical
- Zibo Xinglu Chemical
- Puyang Shenghuade Chemical
- Wuhan Youji
- Hubei Xinjing New Material
