Geographic Information System (GIS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Geographic Information System (GIS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Geographic Information System (GIS) market was valued at 10270 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12750 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Geographic Information System (GIS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR)

Software

China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Oil And Gas

The Construction Of

Mining

Transport

Public Utilities

Other

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

Autodesk

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Bentley Systems

Caliper

Computer Aided Development

Pitney Bowes

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument

Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates

General Electric

