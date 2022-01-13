Geographic Information System (GIS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Geographic Information System (GIS) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Geographic Information System (GIS) market was valued at 10270 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12750 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Geographic Information System (GIS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR)
- Software
China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Oil And Gas
- The Construction Of
- Mining
- Transport
- Public Utilities
- Other
Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Hexagon
- Topcon
- Trimble
- Autodesk
- Environmental Systems Research Institute
- Bentley Systems
- Caliper
- Computer Aided Development
- Pitney Bowes
- Hi-Target Surveying Instrument
- Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates
- General Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Geographic Information System (GIS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Geographic Information System (GIS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Geographic Information System (GIS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geographic Information System (GIS) Players in Global Market
